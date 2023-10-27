Baltimore scores a technical win | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Jennifer Schwartz, research associate in the lab of Dr. Vincent Bruno, in front, and Karen Olarte, lab assistant, in back, working on research into how yeast causes disease, at the Institute for Genome Sciences at the University of Maryland Biopark. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Nice to read that the Baltimore region is one of 31 cities or regions designated as a national tech hub (“Baltimore region selected as federal tech hub for artificial intelligence and biotechnology,” Oct. 23.).

The Burning Glass Institute in its recent listing of cutting edge cities ranked the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area number 20 in the U.S. based on the share of their workers with cutting edge skills, placing Baltimore ahead of Washington, D.C.; Dallas, Texas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri; Tampa, Florida; and Houston, Texas.

We read too many negative things about Baltimore, so it’s nice to read some really good news.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

