Baltimore’s tech future is real | READER COMMENTARY

I take issue with Sean Tully’s letter implying that the Baltimore region’s designation as one of 31 federal tech hubs is little more than a participation trophy (“Baltimore is a tech hub — with 30 competitors,” Oct. 30).
The reality is that the Baltimore region was selected out of 400 applicants and nearly 200 consortia designation requests. This seems like much more than a participation trophy.
Advertisement
— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.