Baltimore’s tech future is real | READER COMMENTARY

Mark Anthony Thomas of the Greater Baltimore Committee speaks at the unveiling of the GBC business and technology consortium bid for a federal designation as a national tech hub. Aug. 24, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I take issue with Sean Tully’s letter implying that the Baltimore region’s designation as one of 31 federal tech hubs is little more than a participation trophy (“Baltimore is a tech hub — with 30 competitors,” Oct. 30).

The reality is that the Baltimore region was selected out of 400 applicants and nearly 200 consortia designation requests. This seems like much more than a participation trophy.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

