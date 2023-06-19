UMB already has a big role in Baltimore’s tech future | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, I was energized by Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Dan Rodricks: Five ways to reverse Baltimore’s population slide” (May 30), and his mention of making Baltimore a tech hub. That is something that UMB can and does wholeheartedly support, especially as it relates to biotech — technology that improves the human condition.

Founded in 1807 as the first public medical school in the nation and the founding institution of the University System of Maryland, UMB is a fast-growing biomedical research center with nationally ranked professional schools of dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, social work and an interdisciplinary graduate school. UMB has long been one of the state’s most powerful economic drivers, stimulating $3 billion in economic activity annually.

By forging strategic partnerships with local businesses and startups, UMB is facilitating the transfer of knowledge and resources, allowing groundbreaking research to translate into real-world applications. This collaboration not only benefits the university and its partners but also fuels economic growth and job creation in Baltimore. The UMB BioPark is Baltimore’s biggest biotechnology cluster and a thriving entrepreneurial community. The 14-acre park is home to more than 40 health science companies that employ over 1,000 people working in areas such as oncology, gene therapy, medical devices and new vaccine and drug development. In fact, we recently broke ground on its newest building — 4MLK. The 8-story, 250,000-square-foot building will bring together faculty researchers, entrepreneurs, seasoned life science leaders, and community-focused initiatives and programs for the advancement of human health innovation.

A recent letter from a reader called for the University of Maryland College Park to have a greater role in Baltimore (”Powering up Baltimore as tech hub requires stronger College Park connection,” June 9). Perhaps the writer did not already know that UMB and UMCP are strong partners together under the MPowering the State program. It’s a collaborative initiative between UMB and UMCP that was established by legislation in 2012 to leverage the strengths of both institutions and promote economic development, innovation, and education in the state of Maryland.

The MPower program fosters collaboration and interdisciplinary research between UMB and UMCP, focusing on areas such as health sciences, bioengineering, data science, and cybersecurity. By combining the unique expertise and resources of both universities, the program aims to address complex societal challenges and drive technological advancements. UMCP’s Smith School of Business is located in the UMB BioPark, offering part-time MBA programs and dual degree programs with UMB’s Schools of Law, Medicine, and Social Work.

One of the key aspects of MPower is our joint research centers and initiatives. These collaborative entities bring together faculty, researchers and students from both UMB and UMCP to work on cutting-edge research projects. By pooling their knowledge and resources, the program facilitates breakthrough discoveries and innovations.

UMB is committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration and promoting entrepreneurship throughout Maryland, but especially in our West Baltimore neighborhood.

— Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS

The writer is president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

