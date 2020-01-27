I take no solace that Uber did collect appropriate taxes, yet when the city failed to ask for it, they gave it to customers as “credit.” What should have happened was to create an escrow account. Good luck, Baltimore, trying to recoup $2.1 million that Uber and Lyft owe. (And on this subject, how much tax do scooter companies pay? These conveyances are everywhere and for pedestrians and property owners they’re a nuisance and often genuine hazards.)