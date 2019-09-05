Hey, Baltimore. You would be crazy to give up a full-time symphony orchestra. Signed, Indianapolis

We in Indianapolis were delighted when Mayflower moving vans brought the Colts to our city in the ’80s. I would guess that by the next generation no one will remember the Colts were once in Baltimore. (Are you aware the the NBA’s Detroit Pistons began in Ft. Wayne)? But I assure you, if we did not already have an excellent ensemble here in the Indianapolis Symphony, we would send those Mayflower vans back to steal your orchestra as well (“BSO music director Marin Alsop to be featured in documentary,” Aug. 29).
Rest assured though, if you were to lose your orchestra, no one would bring a symphony from Cleveland to take its place. It is astounding that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has been locked out all summer. I understand the management wants to make such drastic cuts to your orchestra that it would tumble from the highly respected status it has attained, which the musicians cannot accept. Yes, I know when I go to a Colts game there are tens of thousands of fans buying tickets, whereas our Indianapolis Symphony’s hall only holds a mere fraction of that amount.
But seriously, when a single athlete can draw a salary that would support an entire orchestra, how can your city “settle for” a part time ensemble as opposed to the internationally acclaimed orchestra that is there now? Even if you have never attended a concert, the Baltimore Symphony really should be a part of the pride you have in your city. Though some enterprising person was selling t-shirts (in the ’80s) that said “Indianapolis Orioles,” we do not have room in Indianapolis for another full-time orchestra. Please support yours.
Ed Staubach, Poland, Ind.
