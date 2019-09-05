Hey, Baltimore. You would be crazy to give up a full-time symphony orchestra. Signed, Indianapolis

Rest assured though, if you were to lose your orchestra, no one would bring a symphony from Cleveland to take its place. It is astounding that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has been locked out all summer. I understand the management wants to make such drastic cuts to your orchestra that it would tumble from the highly respected status it has attained, which the musicians cannot accept. Yes, I know when I go to a Colts game there are tens of thousands of fans buying tickets, whereas our Indianapolis Symphony’s hall only holds a mere fraction of that amount.