Happily, the BSO is back — with a virtual concert option | READER COMMENTARY

If you have not been to the Baltimore Symphony in some time (like me), you can dip your toes into the music by purchasing a $10 digital concert. The Thursday night concert is offered virtually and you can try the symphony from the comfort of your home. No traveling or parking. And it is available to view again for the following two weeks. But, of course, classical music is best experienced in the concert hall with its excellent acoustics and air of true musical excitement. Their conductor for this program, Mr. König, has conducted the orchestra on several occasions. He is a powerful and exciting music director. The Sun needs a permanent fine arts critic now that the symphony and Shriver Hall Auditorium have opened for audiences.