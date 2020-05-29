Thanks to The Sun for providing reliable information | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for publishing a great newspaper! Recently loved the recognition of important minorities in our community most of us would never have known about (“Mary J. Wilson, first African American senior zookeeper at the Baltimore Zoo, dies of the coronavirus,” May 26). You’re doing a great job with national and local coverage, and you are a trustworthy “real” news source.
Would love to see more stories on environment and impact of this administration's policies on it. Shine the light on what stripping regulations is doing.
Dr. Lily Im, Baltimore
