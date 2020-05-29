xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Thanks to The Sun for providing reliable information | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 29, 2020 11:19 AM
The Baltimore Sun newsroom celebrates virtually after winning the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for coverage of a book-publishing scheme that resulted in the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh and helped lead to her federal conviction. From top left, reporter Luke Broadwater; Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of Baltimore Sun Media; Amanda Kell, politics editor, and Ellen Fishel, senior content editor for emerging news.
The Baltimore Sun newsroom celebrates virtually after winning the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for coverage of a book-publishing scheme that resulted in the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh and helped lead to her federal conviction. From top left, reporter Luke Broadwater; Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of Baltimore Sun Media; Amanda Kell, politics editor, and Ellen Fishel, senior content editor for emerging news.

Thanks for publishing a great newspaper! Recently loved the recognition of important minorities in our community most of us would never have known about (“Mary J. Wilson, first African American senior zookeeper at the Baltimore Zoo, dies of the coronavirus,” May 26). You’re doing a great job with national and local coverage, and you are a trustworthy “real” news source.

Would love to see more stories on environment and impact of this administration's policies on it. Shine the light on what stripping regulations is doing.

Dr. Lily Im, Baltimore

