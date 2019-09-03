A response to the Forest Hill minister who finds Baltimore too welcoming to immigrants

Actually, I grew up in Forest Hill and attended church there with my family. In my Forest Hill church, there were interminable sermons in which our preacher attempted to graphically illustrate to me and others the awful suffering that awaited should I not submit to the church’s teachings. I recall getting little to no information about Christ’s advocacy for the poor and downtrodden. Our congregation, of course, never had an African American member during the years I was forced to attend services there. Nor did I ever witness any effort on the part of our minister to reach out to the truly needy in our community.