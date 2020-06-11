For this suburbanite, Baltimore remains at the heart of things | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for another good Dan Rodricks’ column (“Will suburbanites see Baltimore as ‘our city’ again? There’s hope for that,” June 4). I’m one suburbanite who says — proudly and lately more than ever — that he’s from Baltimore. But frankly I feel like a bit of a fraud.
I do not live within the city limits as so many of my friends do, and even though I have been many years in what passes for a “rough” part of Columbia, it’s still Columbia, for crying out loud. I have regular, retired-guy volunteer gigs in Baltimore, and it’s the center of our cultural life, the focus of our philanthropy, the body around which we revolve.
When I follow the biblical injunction to pray for the “welfare of the city,” it’s Baltimore I pray for. It’s just not our geographical home. I apologize if that’s improper.
David Ward, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.