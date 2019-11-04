It is good to know that with the pandemic of violence, poverty, vacant houses and a failing educational system, that Baltimore government can focus on what is really important, foam containers (“Ever had a snowball in a paper cup? You will. Baltimore’s foam ban goes into effect Saturday,” Oct. 19)!
Unlike the response to violent criminals, the city will show no mercy on those business establishments still using foam containers, and the $200 citations will begin immediately.
Rumor has it that there are still a few businesses in the city that employ city residents. This should help remedy that situation.
Leo Wayne Dymowski, Baltimore
