Restore Baltimore by reviving its streetcars | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with letter writer Paul R. Schlitz Jr. regarding streetcars (”In Baltimore, streetcars can succeed where buses have failed,” Jan. 20). One of the biggest mistakes in governance came with the removal of Baltimore’s streetcars. The harm done is so obvious. We had a great system until it was destroyed.

I subscribe to a British publication about hard rail, light rail and trams or streetcars. The publication covers international transit projects. We are so very far behind. We need to see what other metro areas have done. We need leadership to move into the 21st century. A simple but logical plan would be to start with the template of the long gone streetcar system. You can have a grand plan but you can start with a micro plan.

In the past, the downtown was where all Baltimoreans met and interacted with one another. It’s hard to imagine a resurgence of retail in the downtown area so we will need to figure where the real center of the city is. Some may say the area round the Inner Harbor. We need to factor in the major development outside the city limits. These areas are greatly underserved by public transportation. These areas have significant dependence on city residents who have extremely poor transportation options.

Baltimore County residents will benefit from greater access to all that the city has to offer. This is not rocket science. I don’t need to go to the moon. I just want to be able to go to Catonsville.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

