Baltimore’s failing infrastructure strikes again | READER COMMENTARY

An excavator tears down homes adjacent to a sinkhole in the 700 block of East North Avenue in Baltimore last month. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore fails to maintain its infrastructure, and the city’s failure led to the collapse of an outdated tunnel under North Avenue near Greenmount Cemetery. The collapse led to a sinkhole that required homes to be demolished (”A North Avenue storm drain collapse could take months to repair. Owners of demolished Baltimore row houses face even more uncertainty.” Aug. 1).

Your article states the city will charge the now-homeless homeowners (at least one of whom was denied coverage by his homeowner’s insurance for his home’s destruction) for the city’s demolition and infrastructure repairs. This is another example of Baltimore City government going out of its way to punish residents for living here.

— Ed Schneider, Baltimore

