Making art out of Confederate statues | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore's Confederate statues occupied a corner of a city-owned lot for years after they were removed from public display under cover of darkness. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

I read with great interest that after five years, the removed Confederate monuments will be put into perspective in a LAXART exhibit scheduled to open fall 2023. The article (”Five years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles,” Aug. 18) named the three curators but failed to point out that one of the curators, Kara Walker, is treasured American artist.

Baltimore Museum of Art visitors will remember Ms. Walker’s projected image, “Salvation,” that has often been on view in a special darkroom. Her participation, along with senior curators Hamza Walker (no relation) of LAXART and Bennett Simpson of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, makes this a super exciting project.

Many thanks to Eric Holcomb of Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation and Baltimore City officials for making this happen.

— Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore

The writer is a docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

