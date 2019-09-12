Baltimore needs that $21 million to lift people up, not imprison them

What could we do with $21 million (“Hogan pledges $21 million for Baltimore crime fight, endorses surveillance plane,” Sept. 10)? Create job training programs, offer childcare, rehab dilapidated buildings, on and on. All things which would yield powerful results.
When Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was chosen to come to Baltimore, I felt so much hope. Here was a person who got it: that no one chooses a life of crime or violence because it is fun, but as a last resort. That the way out is to build people up, build communities up. I still believe in his mission, but he can’t do it alone. As he said in an interview earlier this year: “The way to really reduce violence is to give them (would-be offenders) what they need, which is usually: education, housing, mental health and drug abuse help, and jobs that pay a good wage...”
We know what Baltimore needs to succeed, but they need the resources to carry it out. Whether or not we acknowledge it, our actions say that the people of Baltimore are not worth that investment. If we spent nearly as much money helping people people up as we do policing and jailing them, we would all be so richly rewarded.
Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air
