Baltimore needs that $21 million to lift people up, not imprison them

When Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was chosen to come to Baltimore, I felt so much hope. Here was a person who got it: that no one chooses a life of crime or violence because it is fun, but as a last resort. That the way out is to build people up, build communities up. I still believe in his mission, but he can’t do it alone. As he said in an interview earlier this year: “The way to really reduce violence is to give them (would-be offenders) what they need, which is usually: education, housing, mental health and drug abuse help, and jobs that pay a good wage...”