Maryland Stadium Authority: Stadium renovations will have oversight | READER COMMENTARY

The Maryland Stadium Authority appreciates The Baltimore Sun’s recent reporting of the future of the Camden Yards Sports Complex as the teams seek to renew their strong commitment to the state of Maryland and collaborate with MSA on long-term improvements over time designed to increase the economic impact of the stadiums for the state, the city and the teams.
In response to the recent editorial, “Maryland’s latest billion-dollar stadium plan? Let’s be cautious” (Feb. 7), MSA wishes to simply clarify a few points for your readers so that they better understand what is proposed in the legislation. The MSA’s bonding authority was last increased in 1986, this legislation seeks to modify the amount, and retains all the necessary approvals and oversight required for the MSA’s projects for the past 35 years.
For example, any lease agreement (new, renewed or extended) must be approved by the MSA’s board of directors and the Maryland Board of Public Works which includes Maryland’s governor, comptroller and treasurer. Bond financing shall only be issued for a stadium project when there is an agreement with the team that is approved by the MSA board with a 45-day review and comment period provided to the state legislature’s budget committees then approved by BPW. Any development of the Camden Yards Sports Complex requires approval by the MSA board and the Maryland Legislative Policy Committee. The amount of lottery funds to be requested each year will be only the amount needed for the outstanding debt service, not the full amount.
MSA continues to work with both the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens in order to ensure that the stadiums remain best-in-class facilities in terms of safety and fan experience. The creative approach contained in this legislation allows the MSA to work with each team individually to develop, design and construct improvements that will increase returns for them and for the state and city. The MSA believes that our ability to work continuously with each team simultaneously to invest in the stadiums is a critical element to the successful negotiation of agreements that will retain them in Baltimore.
The Camden Yards Sports Complex was the result of visionary leadership and has been a successful investment for the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland and an important year-round community asset. With this legislation, the state of Maryland, through the MSA, will further that vision for the next generation and expand the exemplary economic development partnerships with both professional teams.
As stadium and fan experience trends evolve, this legislation creates an evergreen and flexible fund for both innovative revenue-generating improvements that align with the teams’ long-term needs and all of the necessary infrastructure investments required to keep our stadiums competitive. The success of this proposed legislation and the continuing investments it affords will help ensure the longevity and prosperity of the Camden Yards Sports Complex long into the future.
Throughout this legislative session, MSA looks forward to working with the Sun’s reporters so that Maryland’s readers are best informed of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to redevelop the Camden Yards Sports Complex.
Thomas Kelso and Michael Frenz, Baltimore
The writers are, respectively, chairman and executive director of the Maryland Stadium Authority.
