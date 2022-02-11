Maryland Stadium Authority: Stadium renovations will have oversight | READER COMMENTARY

For example, any lease agreement (new, renewed or extended) must be approved by the MSA’s board of directors and the Maryland Board of Public Works which includes Maryland’s governor, comptroller and treasurer. Bond financing shall only be issued for a stadium project when there is an agreement with the team that is approved by the MSA board with a 45-day review and comment period provided to the state legislature’s budget committees then approved by BPW. Any development of the Camden Yards Sports Complex requires approval by the MSA board and the Maryland Legislative Policy Committee. The amount of lottery funds to be requested each year will be only the amount needed for the outstanding debt service, not the full amount.