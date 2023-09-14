Stadium upgrades are far from Baltimore’s biggest need | READER COMMENTARY

Talk of “a shared vision” of committing “significant taxpayer dollars” and recruiting investors to develop the area around the Orioles stadium as a “live-work-play destination” (“Long lease is Moore priority,” Aug. 30) has me steamed up!

Has everybody forgotten about the West Side Strategic Redevelopment Plan? Immediately north of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, we have the Hippodrome and Everyman live performance venues, and the new Lexington Market, along with other smaller businesses trying to stay alive, and many vacant buildings. This is where to put resources into a “live-work-play destination.” Creating some kind of theme park entertainment zone south of Oriole Park is like putting another nail in the coffin for downtown Baltimore.

Adjacent to Oriole Park to the north are historic buildings that are rotting from neglect. This is where taxpayer dollars and investor recruitment should be focused. Chairman and CEO John Angelos is refusing to sign a new lease unless he gets his theme park and associated investment opportunities. But the Orioles would also reap the benefits from the completion of the West Side Plan, which would create a lively downtown Baltimore that people would flock to before and after Oriole games.

Wake up, Mayor Brandon Scott and Gov. Wes Moore! Don’t bow down to threats made by Angelos. If he doesn’t want to sign a new lease with improvements to the ballpark only, evict the team when the current lease expires in December and thereby force them to sell it to new Maryland owners with the class of Ravens’ owner Stephen J. Bisciotti.

— David Katz, Baltimore

