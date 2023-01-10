Wasn’t squeegee work already illegal? | READER COMMENTARY

Schoolmates Kheyon Martin, 17 and Ayauhna Stewart, 15, right, look over documents before interacting with jobs recruiters at UA House/Living Classrooms as city leaders, representatives from the Mayor's Office of African American Male Engagement and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, squeegee workers and community members, attends a resource and hiring event for squeegee workers prior to the enforcement of "disallowed zones" Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

There is a lot to unpack in the new official policy relating to the squeegee controversy, but I am more confused about the legal hairsplitting of declaring certain intersections illegal while, I guess, others are OK to ply the squeegee trade (”Baltimore’s squeegee ban starts Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.” Jan. 9). My confusion is doubly reinforced by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott ignoring any mention of Baltimore City Code, Article 19, Police Ordinances, Subtitle 47, “Soliciting and Aggressive Soliciting.” Line 4 of this subtitle clearly states: “It is unlawful for any person to engage in soliciting: from any operator or occupant of a motor vehicle that is in traffic on a public street, whether in exchange for cleaning the vehicle’s windows or otherwise...” (emphasis mine).

So I guess six intersections are now doubly illegal for window washing while others are less illegal by comparison. This policy makes no sense legally as the ordinance now stands, but than for me much about present city policies makes no sense. Either nullify Subtitle 47-4, or enforce it and provide the social service benefits to all the needy washers (since Mayor Scott came into a big bucket of federal money) in order to do the right stuff for our city.

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

