Rebrand Baltimore for its squeegee workers? That’s a joke, right? | READER COMMENTARY

A squeegee worker cleans the windshield of a car on President Street on a Friday morning in July. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Ricki Baker’s idea that Baltimore should brand itself “Squeegee Central” and market itself as such made me laugh out loud (”Don’t ban squeegee workers, just set some rules,” Oct. 30).

Imagine what a tourist attraction that would be! We have Paris as the “City of Light,” Rome “The City of Seven Hills,” New York “The Big Apple” and “The City That Never Sleeps,” San Francisco “The Golden City” and so on with people giving their cities appealing names. Now, Ricki Baker wants us to turn the “City That Reads” to “Squeegee Central” and be marketed as such.

Advertisement

I hope the writer was being satirical in her letter and the politicians of Baltimore do not accept this suggestion as a viable business idea, but one never knows.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.