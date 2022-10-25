Consumers do not want squeegee service | READER COMMENTARY

A squeegee worker cleans the windshield of a car after it stops at a red light after exiting the Jones Falls Expressway at North Avenue on a Friday morning in July. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Mel Tansill has made some very constructive suggestions for keeping squeegee workers and their customers safe (”Squeegee work: How Baltimore can keep it safe,” Oct. 21). The main problem is that most, if not all, motorists do not want the service that is being offered by squeegee workers.

Perhaps the workers could seek jobs working at car wash businesses because that is where most motorists do want to have their windows cleaned. Regulating a “business” that consumers do not want is not the answer here.

Advertisement

— Deborah Devan, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.