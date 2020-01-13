Given this polite approach, I’ve had my car windows washed several times, and they do an excellent job and with good equipment (quality spray bottles filled with good cleaning products) and good squeegees. If you opt for the cleaning, you get not one but two guys who give you a professional cleaning, not the usual “spray and wipe." This experience is so refreshing. If this was the norm for all squeegee kids, it could turn what has been a significant negative into a positive for Baltimore, not only for residents but for visitors as well (“Enough is enough with squeegee kids,” Dec. 26). That’s something our mayoral candidates should consider.