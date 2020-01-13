Having been vocal in the past, along with lots of other city residents, about the negative impact of squeegee kids on Baltimore, I have to give a shout out to the squeegee kids on Orleans Street (U.S. 40 East), just west of the Jones Fall Expressway. Over the past few months, I’ve been through their intersection and was pleasantly surprised that they actually go to the trouble to “ask” (through hand motions and facial expressions) if you want to have your windshield washed. A simple shake of the head and they walk by with no undesired squirting, no confrontational attitude.
Given this polite approach, I’ve had my car windows washed several times, and they do an excellent job and with good equipment (quality spray bottles filled with good cleaning products) and good squeegees. If you opt for the cleaning, you get not one but two guys who give you a professional cleaning, not the usual “spray and wipe." This experience is so refreshing. If this was the norm for all squeegee kids, it could turn what has been a significant negative into a positive for Baltimore, not only for residents but for visitors as well (“Enough is enough with squeegee kids,” Dec. 26). That’s something our mayoral candidates should consider.
Jerry Cothran, Baltimore
