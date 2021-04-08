Springtime in Baltimore: Let’s clean up our act | READER COMMENTARY

Yesterday was another beautiful day in the neighborhood. I, along with a fellow city resident, have been taking regular Tuesday morning hikes in local environs. We planned to meet in Winans Meadow parking lot, an entry point into Leakin Park. However, when we each arrived at 9:30 a.m., we were met by police and the yellow tape identifying this as a crime scene. I remarked the obvious, “Don’t tell me you found another body in Leakin Park?” The officer replied with probably all he could say at the time which was, “OK, I won’t tell you that.”