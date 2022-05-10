Opening eyes to Baltimore’s slave trade | READER COMMENTARY

At Center Market, slave auctions took place at Garland Burnett’s Tavern and other businesses adjoining the busy market sheds situated west of the Jones Falls. Center Market, also called Marsh Market, pictured circa 1900, was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1904. The only surviving building, the rebuilt Fish Market, is now the Port Discovery Children’s Museum. Courtesy of Library of Congress.

How lucky we are to have Amy Davis on the staff of Baltimore’s paper of record (”Seeing the Unseen: A somber tour through one of Baltimore’s ugliest chapters of enslavement,” May 5)!

I have always thought of her as a photographer, so I am impressed that she is also the writer of this piece. I have always been aware of the disgraceful history of slave trading in Annapolis, but didn’t realize its significance in Baltimore’s history. Thank you for publishing this very important story.

— Debbie Feldman Jones, Baltimore

