Opening eyes to Baltimore’s slave trade | READER COMMENTARY

How lucky we are to have Amy Davis on the staff of Baltimore’s paper of record (”Seeing the Unseen: A somber tour through one of Baltimore’s ugliest chapters of enslavement,” May 5)!
I have always thought of her as a photographer, so I am impressed that she is also the writer of this piece. I have always been aware of the disgraceful history of slave trading in Annapolis, but didn’t realize its significance in Baltimore’s history. Thank you for publishing this very important story.
Advertisement
— Debbie Feldman Jones, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.