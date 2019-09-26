Baltimore teachers like me are being mistreated by the system

I have been told to take the time to build relationships while leadership pushes pacing and test scores, valuing numbers and data over our students, their needs and who they are. The system tells me to make “no excuses” while providing me with little to no classroom supplies, inadequate access to technology, poor working conditions and an absolute irresponsible disregard and lack of acknowledgement for the harsh environments and circumstances our children often experience and that impact their learning each day.