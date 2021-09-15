Stop ‘whining’ over condition of city schools | READER COMMENTARY

Stop whining about crumbling schools, already (”Baltimore City to release students early at schools without air conditioning,” Sept. 13)! That is the result of decades of conscious decisions by Baltimore politicians to defer maintenance, upgrades and safety updates to free up funds to be wasted on their pet projects (to buy the votes to stay in power).
Had those buildings been properly maintained, as and when required, they would last indefinitely. I grew up in Baltimore’s public school system and sadly had to watch this decline. I grow angrier every time I hear the lame excuses and justifications for diverting funds again and again to line the pockets of others.
A pox on both your houses!
Rein Keskula, Berlin
