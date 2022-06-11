Grade-changing offers teachable moment | READER COMMENTARY

In my day (as a 1969 high school graduate), passing was at 70%. Over the years, it has decreased to 65 and now 60 (”Gov. Larry Hogan calls for criminal investigation into Baltimore City schools grading practices,” June 9).
The obvious answer to a teacher’s dilemma of bumping 58s to 60s therefore is lower passing to 55. This could also be a valuable teaching tool for students as to counting by fives, or how to progress to zero sum intelligence.
— Bruce Rice, Towson
