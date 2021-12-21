Despite COVID surge, city schools must remain open | READER COMMENTARY

The data are in. The learning loss suffered by our kids after last year’s school closures will take years to make up. The risk of COVID-19 to school-age kids is negligible, and the psychological effects of isolation and virtual learning are real. City schools should remain open at almost all costs, as recommended by the Maryland State Board of Education (”Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise,” Dec. 20).
When will we accept that life is full of risks and COVID is just another one of them? Those of us who’ve decided to respect the risk, mitigate it through vaccination and move on with our lives must be allowed to do so. We may test positive, we may even get sick and there is even a very, very small risk that we could end up in the hospital or worse — that’s life.
We need to show some courage for our kids and stop overreacting every time there is a spike in cases. To Baltimore City Public Schools’ Board of School Commissioners, to CEO Sonja Santelises and to other decision makers, I say please don’t even consider closing our schools. We’ve made this mistake before. Let’s not repeat it.
Mike Jacobson, Baltimore
