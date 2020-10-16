Baltimore City Schools can’t provide remote learning resources, much less those needed for in person education amid COVID | COMMENTARY

First, we received a districtwide email hours after the decision had been announced through news outlets. This is not a small thing; why were we put in a position of finding out in this manner before receiving communication directly? You assure your readers that while there have been issues such as a lack of soap in prior years, it will be managed by the district moving forward. With respect, the following items are also being managed by the district and as we enter week seven of instruction. My first graders lack: math workbooks, math manipulatives and ELA core texts. I plan for hours on the weekend and into the evening every night to find ways to work around these deficiencies.