Baltimore schools chief undeserving of Sun recognition | READER COMMENTARY

When I read The Baltimore Sun’s “25 Black Marylanders to Watch for 2023, plus 5 Living Legends” (Feb. 10) featuring Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises, I was literally taken aback.

The Baltimore school system is deplorable, and this didn’t just happen overnight. As has been reported elsewhere, the city has 23 schools where no students were judged proficient in math in standardized tests. There are issues with ghost students (students enrolled in school but have no record of attendance), as well as grade changing. Some graduating seniors can barely read, chaos rules classrooms, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

If I were in the CEO’s shoes, I would “shy away” from talking about accomplishments during her six years leading Baltimore City Public Schools.

— Delane Morris, Edgewood

