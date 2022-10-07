City schools should have up-to-date books | READER COMMENTARY

From left, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General talk to students and parents at a roundtable event at Park Heights Academy regarding access to open recreational spaces in urban communities and youth mental health resources. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. A recent photograph in The Baltimore Sun regarding the visit of Douglas Emhoff to Park Heights Academy tells a story far beyond the caption (”Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visits Baltimore,” Sept. 29).

The photo is a reminder of how Baltimore needs to pay attention to its school system and teach students with updated resources. The shelves behind the seated speakers are decorated with World Book Encyclopedias. The beautiful covers tell a story of outdated resources being used for Baltimore students. The encyclopedia sets behind Mr. Emhoff date from 2002 to 2009.

Think of what has changed worldwide since 2009. Social media, world politics, science, climate, race and gender and so much more. By the state library collection standards that we used when I worked in Baltimore County Public Schools, these should not be in the library anymore. These encyclopedias would have been considered outdated and therefore removed. Yet they are proudly displayed on the shelves where all can see in a talk highlighted in the media.

Our schools can save our children, we need to do better.

— Eric Scott Hanson, Littlestown, Pennsylvania

