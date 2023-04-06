Electric school buses are making the grade | READER COMMENTARY

An electric school bus is on display in Channahon, Illinois. Baltimore City Public Schools recently announced a public-private partnership to acquire 25 electric school buses for the 2023-24 academic year. File. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune) (Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune)

For Baltimore students and parents, it is wonderful that the city is joining the list of Maryland jurisdictions switching to cleaner, healthier electric school buses (”25 electric school buses to be rolled out by Baltimore City school system next year,” April 4). Now, we need to get all Maryland school districts on board.

Studies show that a child riding inside of a diesel school bus may be exposed to as much as 15 times the level of toxic diesel exhaust as someone riding in a car, aggravating asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Our kids deserve better.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there is an increasing array of state and federal programs to help school districts transition to electric buses including the Utilities Electric School Bus Pilot Program, upcoming federal funding from the Clean School Bus Program and new state funding that will likely be approved by the Maryland General Assembly. Maryland’s utilities, state agencies, and school districts need to fully commit to electric school buses now and work together to accelerate the transition to cleaner zero-emission school buses.

— Ramón Palencia-Calvo, Annapolis

Advertisement

The writer is director of Chispa Maryland, a program dedicated to advancing the advocacy efforts of Latino communities in Maryland for a healthier environment.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.