Baltimore needs more ‘do it now’ urgency | READER COMMENTARY

A dead rat carcass that languished untouched for two years, an electrical panel room full of cardboard and visible rodent droppings were just a few of the problems the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General found at a city-run sexual health clinic, according to a recent report. File. (Baltimore Sun handout). (OIG)

Your editorial on the dead rat in the health center was dead on (”The threat to Baltimore’s future posed by a single, mummified rat,” Sept. 21).

There are many conscientious city employees, my next-door neighbor being one of them. However, they seem to be few and far between. My own experience with city employees in the Finance Department can only be rated as dismal.

Mayor Brandon Scott would do well to copy the late William Donald Schaefer. His energy should be on making the city work rather than, for instance, a task force on squeegee kids, which is taking a “holistic " approach (Translation: nothing will change).

With all its admitted problems, Baltimore would do well to concentrate on what it can change whether that be picking up the trash or properly assessing and collecting water bills.

— Joseph A. Schwartz, III, Towson

