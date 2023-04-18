City workers face unacceptable health and safety risks | READER COMMENTARY

Every Baltimore worker who descends down maintenance holes or places themselves in other confined spaces risks life, limb and poisoning from toxic gases because of few if any safety protections. Every Baltimore worker who works with electrical power risks electrocution because of few if any safety protections. Every Baltimore worker who works in a trench to repair water or sewer lines risks being killed in a cave-in because of few, if any, safety protections.

These are the ongoing safety and health hazards that Baltimore workers face every day because of the city’s lax adherence to regulations and even citations (”Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott launches 90-day blitz to fill 9,000 potholes, clean 900 graffiti tags,” April 13).

In the last decade, four Baltimore city workers were killed doing these kinds of jobs. There also were at least 2,922 reports of worker injury and illness last year alone. Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) has slapped Baltimore with more than 248 citations in the last 10 years, including 14 involving the four fatalities.

But no fines have been levied. Incredibly, under state law, a public body cannot fine another public body. That means there is no punitive incentive to fix hazards.

When working in confined spaces such as vaults, maintenance holes, crawl spaces, tunnels and other areas with limited space to get in and out, workers risk injury or death from a lack of oxygen, a buildup of explosive or toxic gases, uncontrolled water, falling materials and electrical hazards. But for the most part, workers are not protected with proper training or personal protective equipment and there are no regular checks for structural or safety integrity.

Employees working near or with electricity risk electrocution, falls, being crushed or being struck by something. Lift trucks, for example, often are not insulated to prevent electrocution and buckets can easily tip over.

Workers entering trenches to repair water and sewer lines face possible danger if there is no trench box or shield to prevent collapse or if the ground hasn’t been shored or sloped. These preventive measures are not the norm.

If employees followed our advice and left a workspace because of unsafe conditions, very little or no work would get done. For years, the City Union of Baltimore has attempted to discuss these safety and health concerns with MOSH officials, but they show hostility and disinterest.

Inspections must be real and serious. If the city doesn’t follow standard safety precautions and procedures, it’s malpractice. Safety violations must be taken seriously, and the state should consider strengthening regulations so citations won’t be ignored.

We invite lawmakers and bureaucrats to walk a day in the shoes of workers who take on these dangerous jobs. Maybe they would acknowledge the daily dangers and do something about the situation.

— Antoinette Ryan-Johnson, Baltimore

The writer is president of the City Union of Baltimore.

