Baltimore does, indeed, rock | READER COMMENTARY

I really enjoyed Jean Marbella’s article, “What on earth? Fragments of ancient ocean floor, Earth’s inner mantle identified in Baltimore-area rocks” (May 3).
It took me back in time to when I was a volunteer with the Friends of Loch Raven Library. One of my jobs was to line up speakers for our speakers series. One of our guests was a geologist, Ira May, who spoke about the history of Baltimore County’s ancient rocks and mining sites on July 10, 2013. His speech was titled — by me — “Baltimore Rocks!”
Incidentally, we tried to coordinate our themes with those of the public library’s summer reading program to encourage the children to come to the evening lectures with their parents or guardians. The theme that year was “Dig into Reading.”
Leslea Knauff, Towson
