Baltimore’s corner stores often magnets for crime | READER COMMENTARY

Two people were shot and killed outside a store on the southwest corner of Monroe and McHenry Streets in November 2019 breaking the 300 homicide mark for that year. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The article, “Baltimore sees 25% spike in robberies at the start of the year, reversing previous declines” (March 27), highlights the different areas where crime has increased and points out that the corner convenience stores have been particularly hard hit. It also decries how the impact of a robbery on such a small business can be devastating.

Law-abiding city residents abhor the numbers. But many of us find it hard to feel sympathy for these corner store owners. Corner mini-marts are most often the bane of the immediately surrounding community, becoming magnets for those looking to make criminal connections. The customers of snacks and drinks litter the neighborhood continually. The Baltimore Police Department, stretched as it is, becomes numb to the calls for help with nuisance crime, as they are so numerous at the same location. And last year, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby decided that her office would no longer prosecute drug possession and other low-level offenses.

The walkability factor, considered an asset in real estate, is completely obliterated around those corners, property values plummet, and no one wants to live near them.

Georgia Corso, Baltimore

