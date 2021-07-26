xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore has retirement appeal | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 26, 2021 4:14 PM
The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. September 15, 2020. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).
As a Republican, I actually agree with The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Maryland retirement: Is it really the worst in the nation?” (July 23). That’s one of the first. My top reason for staying is that my children and grandchildren remain in Maryland. Why would I leave?

Also, you missed an important point. Maryland has world class medical care. With the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins medical centers, why would I leave at my retirement age?

Stephen J. Salamon, Timonium

The writer is past chair of the Maryland Health Care Commission.

