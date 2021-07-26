Baltimore has retirement appeal | READER COMMENTARY

As a Republican, I actually agree with The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Maryland retirement: Is it really the worst in the nation?” (July 23). That’s one of the first. My top reason for staying is that my children and grandchildren remain in Maryland. Why would I leave?
Also, you missed an important point. Maryland has world class medical care. With the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins medical centers, why would I leave at my retirement age?
Stephen J. Salamon, Timonium
The writer is past chair of the Maryland Health Care Commission.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.