Kudos to Jacques Kelly’s knowledge of Baltimore history | READER COMMENTARY

My favorite columnist on The Baltimore Sun staff is Jacques Kelly. His commentary is always informative, and I learn at least one thing new about Baltimore every time I read it. I also appreciate his obituaries of notable Maryland residents. In all, Mr. Kelly is a one-man repository and archivist of notable people, places and events in our history, and I commend The Sun for keeping a person like Mr. Kelly on staff not only to inform and entertain your readers, but to serve as a chronicler of our city’s and state’s history.
The latest example is his column about Goldenberg’s and the retailer’s stores located in a few places throughout Baltimore during most of the 20th century (”Old Baltimore retailer Goldenberg’s catered to thrifty shoppers,” July 17). Goldenberg’s is a little before my time, and Mr. Kelly’s description of the retailer sheds light on how Baltimoreans shopped for their clothes, where they went to shop and how retailers catered to their needs. Plus, the article highlights certain buildings and intersections in the city that were so vital to Baltimore’s past commercial success and what possible for these sites now and in the near future.
David Richardson, Bel Air
