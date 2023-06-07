The 3 steps to rejuvenating Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

View from the 1200 block of E. Baltimore Street looking west toward the Shot Tower and downtown Baltimore.

Dan Rodricks writes about some potentially positive steps Baltimore is taking, but they are small potatoes in the scheme of things (”Dan Rodricks: Five ways to reverse Baltimore’s population slide,” May 30). He totally ignores the three legs of the stool necessary to put our city on the road to rejuvenation.

First, aggressively deal with the endless — with no end in sight — violent crime. Second, lower our real estate taxes, which are more than double the rates of our neighboring counties in order to make us attractive to homeowners and businesses alike (vacant homes are a direct product of declining population and high taxes and $1 billion from Michael Bloomberg will not stop the bleeding). And third, no longer accept the status quo of our failing public schools and their high delinquency rates, declining graduation rates and how far, far too many students show zero competency. Our leaders need to demand improvement in results without further excuse making.

Absent dealing with these three big ticket items, Baltimore cannot reverse its decline. Having lived, worked and volunteered in Baltimore for 50 years, I can say this with absolute conviction.

— David F. Tufaro, Baltimore

