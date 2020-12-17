Mayor Scott made right choice in temporary ban of indoor dining | READER COMMENTARY

In November and December, new cases have quadrupled (a high of 416 new cases was recorded on December 3). Mayor Scott would be crazy not to take corrective steps. My wife is a 62-year-old health care worker exposed to COVID-19 daily. I have no patience for people who want to dine indoors and spread the coronavirus so that people like my wife (and me as her spouse) will have to risk our lives to take care of imprudent foodies. And since our Supreme Court allows large churches to imperil health systems with impunity, what else can our able young mayor do?