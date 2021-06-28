G&A Restaurant has always been a treat | READER COMMENTARY

My mother was totally embarrassed and the four kids under the age of 10 were making lots of noise. Dad didn’t know what to do, but he went to the owner and asked what he could get to feed the family for $6. Well, I had never seen so much spaghetti in my life! It was delicious, filling, and G&A saved the day. Knowing my father, he probably tried to go back and take them some money, but that I can’t verify.