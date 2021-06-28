G&A Restaurant has always been a treat | READER COMMENTARY

The long history of the G&A restaurant in Baltimore has, I imagine, prompted many stories from their myriad customers over the years. I want to relate my family’s story, which has become a oft-told remembrance (”After almost a century in Highlandtown, G&A Restaurant relocates to White Marsh,” June 24).
My siblings may doubt the veracity of some of the facts but not the important ones. Back in the early 1960s, my father was an educator for the Baltimore County Public Schools. His favorite assignments were to several schools in eastern Baltimore County — Sparrows Point High School and the North Point Jr. Annex, among others. He would like to take rides on the weekends to make sure everything was all right at the school.
One day, he thought it would be a good idea to take the whole family of six along on one of his treks from Lutherville to Sparrows Point. After making sure all was well at the school building, it was decided that we would stop at G&A. That was a rare treat for us kids. We trouped in, sat down and when Dad checked his wallet he only had $6. This was the time before automated tellers and credit cards.
My mother was totally embarrassed and the four kids under the age of 10 were making lots of noise. Dad didn’t know what to do, but he went to the owner and asked what he could get to feed the family for $6. Well, I had never seen so much spaghetti in my life! It was delicious, filling, and G&A saved the day. Knowing my father, he probably tried to go back and take them some money, but that I can’t verify.
Thank you, G&A, for saving the day, and I wish you the best in your new location.
Barbara Wheeler Tyler, Towson
