Stop making excuses for Baltimore’s problems

If leadership wants to do something useful, I note the piece that 60 Minutes did on Elijah Cummings. He said that as a kid he had to go to school every day “unless he was dead.” Note that 37% of city school kids miss 10 or more days of school a year, and more than 20% are “chronically truant.” If they could get their own constituents to be like Rep. Cummings, many of the city’s issues would be alleviated within a generation.