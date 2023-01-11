Baltimore should be seen as a port, not a peninsula | READER COMMENTARY

Construction continues on new buildings in Port Covington, which is being rebranded as Baltimore Peninsula. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The article, “Baltimore’s neighborhoods revealed their emerging progress during 2022″ (Dec. 31), is a heartwarming review by Jacques Kelly of connecting the past to the present. One of the new commercial villages emerging in South Baltimore has been renamed from Port Covington to Baltimore Peninsula.

Baltimore is a major port on the East Coast. Ports are thriving enterprises, havens where ships load and unload, and take refuge from storms. Peninsulas are surrounded by water and connected to land on one side.

Advertisement

Port Covington was a better name connecting the past to the present.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.