Sure, Baltimore has problems, but President Trump isn’t interested in solving them

Mr. Hogan’s inability to be a better leader in this fight and harness the national spotlight on Baltimore for the good deserves to be called out. Let’s be clear, Baltimore has a lot of work to do. Crime, trash, dirty water, Baltimoreans deserve better. Let’s also be clear that Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a tireless advocate for the city and his district for the past few decades and without his leadership Baltimore would certainly be worse off today. But now we need to be unequivocally clear that President Donald Trump’s Twitter tantrum had nothing to do with the conditions in our city and everything to do with the fact that he’s scared of a powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee who recently subpoenaed his slumlord son-in-law (whose rat infested properties run rampant across the city and the nation) and his daughter whose expertise in governance is still questionable today.