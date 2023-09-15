The moment has come for Baltimore’s second renaissance | READER COMMENTARY

America’s downtowns are being re-imagined. The fundamental shift in how people, businesses and tourists engage with city centers has created one of the more profound leadership tests in a generation. As leaders across the country scan for best practices and redevelopments that once challenged conventional thinking, Baltimore’s dynamic history in revitalizing its downtown should be considered closely during this moment of change.

Against the backdrop of suburbanization, Baltimore’s civic and business leaders launched an initiative that began the revitalization of the city’s Inner Harbor and the rejuvenation of our downtown. In 1992, the Orioles relocated to Camden Yards. Five years later, the Ravens built a stadium next door. The National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, and Reginald F. Lewis Museum have come to be anchoring entertainment destinations that fueled restaurants and retail worthy of a then world-class convention center, that was expanded to more than 1.2 million square feet through a $151 million expansion in 1997.

Advertisement

These projects created thousands of new jobs, fueled economic growth, and grew a core residential population in the heart of the city. An entire generation of tourists from around the world remember when the cultural and entertainment attractions in the Inner Harbor were undeniably special and something to see.

Today, the impact of remote work and the changing dynamics of the office cannot be understated. These major societal shifts require bold, imaginative solutions on how to reposition our downtowns as vibrant places to be. There is no quick fix, and falling back on conventional thinking will not serve anyone nor shine brightly among our peer American cities driving great place-making.

Advertisement

In May, the Greater Baltimore Committee announced the plan to create a 10-year regional economic strategy. Our regional economy is the size of a small country, thus our economic game plan must be comprehensive, inclusive, and grounded in the areas of opportunity where growth is projected (“Under new leadership, Greater Baltimore Committee seeks to give region competitive edge through 10-year plan,” May 25).

Equally important has been our announcement to partner with local government, area faith leaders and community organizations to address the city’s vacant housing challenge. The impact of vacant housing hurts thriving communities, fueling blight and creating challenges that impede our shared goals to drive wealth creation in communities of color via housing redevelopment and neighborhood reinvestment.

Yet, Baltimore’s downtown is the front door to our region and to our state, and we’re long overdue for a second renaissance. Downtowns are evolving to be places that need entertainment, conferences, residents and workers to coexist organically. Hubs of activity that are equally dynamic neighborhoods full of life, community amenities and without the unused spaces that are too common near Baltimore’s tremendous assets.

Baltimore’s creatives, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs should be the face for millions of residents, tourists and suburbanites who enter our city, but we need to create the foundation for our center city to fully actualize that vision.

This is what the sports teams, Downtown and Waterfront Partnerships, and the many development partners shaping the vision for a Renaissance 2.0 envision. The outcomes will largely depend on public-private partnerships which have been the approach of major cities to create destinations that don’t just meet a baseline threshold, but wow us.

We are encouraged by the administration of Gov. Wes Moore and its desire to ensure that downtown Baltimore beams with entertainment, sports, live music and entrepreneurial activity every day of the year. We’re committed to the long-term efforts needed to improve economic opportunity, development and public safety. We are a market that deserves nothing less with public and private sector leaders committed to the legacy that collaboration in this moment can leave on this city for generations to come.

— Mohan Suntha and Mark Anthony Thomas, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee and president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System; and president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee.