City residents need to stick with recycling | READER COMMENTARY

Council President Brandon Scott’s support of “the hardworking women and men of DPW” (”After recycling suspension, Baltimore Council President Brandon Scott calls on DPW to ‘do more,’” Aug. 31) is well-earned, considering the working conditions which these essential employees have endured this summer.
The announcement of the suspension of recycling pickup is disheartening, but these workers need us to step up during these trying times. If Department of Public Works trash collection is going to get back on track, we must make use of the recycling stations that are being provided. Putting recyclables into the regular garbage will slow collection down and hurt the environment.
Please don’t give up on recycling. Let’s help our trash collectors catch up as soon as possible by doing our part.
Mary Triandafilou, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.