Don’t misuse COVID relief money on pools and rec centers | READER COMMENTARY

I am concerned that Baltimore is spending $41 million of the American Rescue Plan money for Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers and parks (”Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers, parks to receive $41 million in American Rescue Plan money,” Feb. 28). According to information online about the money, “funds may be used for payroll and covered benefits expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees, including first responders, to the extent that the employee’s time that is dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”