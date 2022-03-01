Don’t misuse COVID relief money on pools and rec centers | READER COMMENTARY

I am concerned that Baltimore is spending $41 million of the American Rescue Plan money for Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers and parks (”Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers, parks to receive $41 million in American Rescue Plan money,” Feb. 28). According to information online about the money, “funds may be used for payroll and covered benefits expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees, including first responders, to the extent that the employee’s time that is dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Despite Mayor Brandon Scott’s announcement Monday that “part of $641 million awarded to the city as part of a federal coronavirus relief effort, is slated to upgrade recreation centers, pools, playgrounds and athletic courts in Baltimore,” that is not what the actual American Rescue Plan money is meant to be used to do — at least from the information dealing with the money that is posted online.
While I understand the need to fix up the pools and recreation areas, I am not sure these are the funds to do so. And I would hate to see Baltimore have to pay back money improperly spent.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
