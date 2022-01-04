Don’t feed the rats, Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I’ll never forget the day over 10 years ago when I looked out the kitchen window and saw a rat sitting on our bird feeder that hung from a pole from the roof of our garage. We stopped using our feeder and birdseed. (”311 calls for rat abatement in Baltimore up in 2021. Experts, exterminators point to same solutions to control rodents,” Jan. 3)
I had already determined that our variety of birds and rats had to be living in the many rock walls of our neighborhood. They weren’t going to leave, but we weren’t going to feed them either. Have never seen another one.
Eritha Yardley, Baltimore
