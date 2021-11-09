xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore officials overreacted to Catholic group’s protest | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 09, 2021 1:00 PM
St. Michael's Media founder and CEO Michael Voris, left, and Milo Yiannopoulos talk with a court officer before entering the federal courthouse, Sept. 30, 2021 in Baltimore. A federal appeals court recently upheld a judge’s ruling that Baltimore city officials cannot ban the conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops’ meeting. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Since I live blocks from the MECU Pavilion and Marriott Baltimore Waterfront, I’ve followed the St. Michael’s Media conflict with Baltimore City Hall closely (”Baltimore loses appeal to stop Inner Harbor rally featuring Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon; group signs contract with city,” Nov. 5).

Marc Randazza, attorney for St. Michael’s, pointed out the provisions of the First Amendment and hoped Baltimore “learned a lesson.” The price of this kerfuffle has not yet been revealed but I’d like to know it.

Finally, if city officials are alarmed St. Michael’s Media “(will) incite violence in the heart of downtown Baltimore,” they need to proactively involve our police. And if the Baltimore Police can’t hold the line, then we have the Maryland National Guard available, if necessary.

As a neighbor, I’m still not expecting gunshots across the Jones Falls. Baltimore has seriously overreacted and we taxpayers must foot the bill. .

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

