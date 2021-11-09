Baltimore officials overreacted to Catholic group’s protest | READER COMMENTARY

Since I live blocks from the MECU Pavilion and Marriott Baltimore Waterfront, I’ve followed the St. Michael’s Media conflict with Baltimore City Hall closely (”Baltimore loses appeal to stop Inner Harbor rally featuring Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon; group signs contract with city,” Nov. 5).
Marc Randazza, attorney for St. Michael’s, pointed out the provisions of the First Amendment and hoped Baltimore “learned a lesson.” The price of this kerfuffle has not yet been revealed but I’d like to know it.
Finally, if city officials are alarmed St. Michael’s Media “(will) incite violence in the heart of downtown Baltimore,” they need to proactively involve our police. And if the Baltimore Police can’t hold the line, then we have the Maryland National Guard available, if necessary.
As a neighbor, I’m still not expecting gunshots across the Jones Falls. Baltimore has seriously overreacted and we taxpayers must foot the bill. .
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
