Sun photographer captures Baltimore protest in one click of his shutter | READER COMMENTARY

The picture on the front page of The Baltimore Sun on Sunday, May 31, 2020, is, in my opinion, worthy of a Pulitzer Prize. They say a picture is worth a thousand words which is certainly true in this case. Taken by Jerry Jackson, it is a part of the article, “Hundreds in city protest police," and depicts a line of police officers in protective riot gear on one side of the photo with a group of civilians on the other side.
Mr Jackson’s picture shows in vivid detail that God is also there. The police are quiet and not barking orders. The civilians are quiet and not screaming insults. A tall man has his hand out toward the police with his palm down as if to say, “Let’s stay calm and everything is OK." The police stand their ground quietly, as if to say, “You have a right to protest but do not break the law."
But the lady standing in front of the tall man blocking his ability to get any closer to the police is quietly saying the most without a word. By her position, it appears she is saying to the tall man, “You are close enough. I love you, but please don’t cause any trouble. You have a right to protest, but they have a right to be here too. Be careful and at the end of the day we can go home — and they can go home too." The love in this lady’s heart is there for all to see.
That, especially now, is something we all need more of. Only love can conquer hate and there is love in Baltimore. Just look at the picture.
Russell Ebright, Havre de Grace
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.