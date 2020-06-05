Sun photographer captures Baltimore protest in one click of his shutter | READER COMMENTARY

But the lady standing in front of the tall man blocking his ability to get any closer to the police is quietly saying the most without a word. By her position, it appears she is saying to the tall man, “You are close enough. I love you, but please don’t cause any trouble. You have a right to protest, but they have a right to be here too. Be careful and at the end of the day we can go home — and they can go home too." The love in this lady’s heart is there for all to see.