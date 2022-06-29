Major cut in property tax rate exactly what Baltimore needs | READER COMMENTARY

Anirban Basu, head of Sage Policy Group, is among those promoting a voter referendum that would require Baltimore to cut its property tax rate nearly in half over six years. File. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media). (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

I applaud the tremendous work of Renew Baltimore, the group proposing city property tax cuts (”A new group wants to slash Baltimore’s property taxes in the name of equity. City Hall calls it ‘absurd,’” June 23). In a thoughtful, data driven way, it is addressing what has been a decades-old problem and one that has led to the erosion of our city.

It has never made sense that city residents were penalized, and it has proven to be a very short-sighted strategy. In full disclosure, while dedicated to our city, many years ago, my husband and I chose to live in Baltimore County because of the much lower tax rate. We were not alone.

Advertisement

Expert professionals, including Anirban Basu, Lawrence Brown, Stephen Walters and Matthew Wyskiel, have done extensive research showing how property tax cuts will have long-term benefits by attracting residents and businesses to the metropolitan area. With their careful oversight, and that of others, it will not be done precipitously. More importantly, it will not be “a gentrification cocktail,” but a long-awaited opportunity to revitalize and equalize Baltimore.

Let’s not miss this chance.

Advertisement

— Molly M. Hathaway, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.