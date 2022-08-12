Best way to achieve property tax equity is to have one rate statewide | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent editorial, “Property tax cut failed, but goal of addressing Baltimore’s housing inequities? Let’s make an offer” (Aug. 3), calls for an equitable reduction in Baltimore’s property tax rate. The best and simplest way to do that would be for Maryland to adopt a single statewide rate with all the proceeds deposited in a single statewide fund.

The revenue would be allocated to the counties and Baltimore City according to population and needs. This would benefit nearly 60% of all Marylanders as it would end the current system under which our rich counties are subsidized by the poorer jurisdictions.

— Bill Marker, Baltimore

